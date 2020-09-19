Hazmat crews clean up fuel spill after tanker rollover in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – A tanker rollover in Bountiful closed 500 south for several hours early Saturday morning.

According to South Davis Metro Fire, 500 south is closed in all directions between 700 west and 800 west after a pup (smaller tanker) rolled.

Authorities said there were no injuries but hazmat teams are on scene containing a fuel spill.

No estimated time of opening 500 south, the gasoline in the pup tanker have to be offloaded into another tanker before it can be uprighted.

Please use alternate routes for travel.