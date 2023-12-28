SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Our quiet stretch of weather will most likely continue through the end of the week with little fluctuations across the state.



However, some warming is expected to continue through Friday as southwest flow increases ahead a of a pair of weak systems over the weekend.



Temperatures are expected to remain 5-10 degrees above normal into Friday with mid-40s expected along the Wasatch Front, and mid-50s for St. George.

The inversions and haze that are building in across the northern valleys will likely continue into the weekend as well. Air quality remains impacted as a result, with most valleys expected to remain in the “moderate” category into the weekend.

The exception may be Salt Lake County, where the Utah Department of Environmental Quality forecasts “unhealthy for sensitive groups” by Saturday. There’s a chance that air quality could improve slightly into the new year with a weak system passing through the state.

The high pressure ridge slides east over the weekend and will allow for limited moisture to return to southern Utah.



At this point, the system sliding into the desert southwest looks moisture starved and little moisture will make it to the state.



A few light rain and snow showers are expected on Saturday in southwest Utah. As we head into the new year, another trough slides in behind the first and brings a similar pattern to the state.

The overall trend is for increasing cloudiness and a slight drop in temperatures through midweek. Otherwise, very little, if any moisture will fall across our mountain areas New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

