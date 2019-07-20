Hawaiian telescope protest gets local support

HONOLULU- More than one thousand protestors will continue to block Hawaii’s highest peak this weekend in opposition to the Thirty Meter Telescope International Observatory plans to build a $1.4 billion telescope.
Saturday marks the sixth day of peaceful protests.
Late Friday, state officials said they will not call up additional National Guard troops or use force to remove the activists who are blocking access to Mauna Kea on the Big Island.
Officials in Hawaii said Friday that they will not call up additional National Guard troops or use force on peaceful telescope protesters blocking access to the state’s highest peak.
Hawaiians consider the dormant volcano, which has more than a dozen telescopes, sacred. The mountain is considered sacred by the Hawaiian people and already has 13 telescopes built on the peak.
The Thirty Meter Telescope obtained permits from the state to build after a decade-long review process. Last year the state Supreme Court ruled the permits were obtained legally, allowing construction to move ahead.
There have been protests in other parts of Hawaii, including on Maui and at the state Capitol in Honolulu. Here in Utah, members from the Polynesian community protested near Orem’s University Mall last night in a show of solidarity according to the Daily Herald.