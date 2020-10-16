Have you voted? Mayors and Utahns cast their vote ahead of presidential election

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With election day less than three weeks away, mayors and Utahns are casting their vote.

Draper, Magna, Millcreek, and Salt Lake City mayors cast their ballot publicly for the 2020 presidential election alongside Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson Friday morning. Some of them spoke out, encouraging Utahns to vote for their voice to be heard.

“I encourage everybody to have these conversations around their dinner table and make a plan of how you’re going to get this ballot into the right spot today – or any time before November 3,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

“I encourage everybody in Millcreek to cast their ballot and be heard in this election – it is so important,” said Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini.

“Like you, I am going to be dropping off my ballot at one of the dozens of locations throughout the county – or mailing it in,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson.











While five mayors cast their ballot publicly Friday morning, several Utahns were also making their voice heard at the Salt Lake County Government Center.

“Well, I think everybody needs a voice. And the only way to make your voice heard is the ballot box,” said Millcreek resident Lois Chan.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on. You’ve gotta voice your opinion on this,” said West Valley resident Randall Jones. “There’s just too many different things that you can’t let go by without putting your say into it.”

Jones said he believes voting shows his patriotism to his country.

“My dad fought in World War II so I could do this and so I’m gonna do it,” Jones said.

And Chan said she believes every vote matters.

“We need people to vote for what they feel and what they want,” Chan said.

You can register to vote – statewide – by October 23, or on election day, at an early voting or polling location near you.