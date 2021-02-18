Have you seen him? Police search for missing man last seen in Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing person last seen in Orem.

According to a Facebook post from the Orem Police Department, Jamison Gordon, 23, was last seen in Orem on Jan. 14, 2021.

His bank records indicate that he used a credit card at a gas station in Ely, Nevada, on Jan.17 and then at another gas station in Las Vegas. Officials also said that his phone appears to be offline.

Police say that Gordon drives a blue 2012 Volkswagen Golf with a Utah license plate V49-0GP.

He is described as 6-feet tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If you any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Orem Police Dispatch at 801-229-7070, reference case #01607, and ask for Officer Langs.