Missing 11-year-old boy found safe

UPDATE: Police say Kevin Iteritteka has been found safe.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – South Salt Lake Police need help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Kevin Iteritteka was last seen at 3440 South 200 East wearing a gray jacket and gray Adidas shorts with orange stripes and pink shoes.

Kevin is 4’05” weighs 80 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Police said Kevin left with a known aquaintance, Crystal Ash, Sunday night and has not been returned. They were last seen in a brown two-tone older motor home.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call South Salt Lake police at 801-840-4000 and reference case number 20G005440.

