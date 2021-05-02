HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Cedar City Police search for missing girl

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Law enforcement is searching for a missing juvenile out of Cedar City, Sunday morning.

According to the Cedar City Police Dispatch, 13-year-old Ali Halladay was last seen Saturday night near 2530 north and Northfield Road, wearing a green zip-up hoodie, pink sweat pants, and sandals.

Officials describe her as a 5′ foot tall Caucasian girl with dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes.

“Be on the lookout for a missing juvenile female in the area, if you have seen someone matching this description contact Cedar City Police Dispatch immediately,” shares the police department. “Be advised, we will have search and rescue volunteers out in the area looking for our missing juvenile. We may have officers that will be on or around your property as well. If you would like to help in the search, please go to the command post at Canyon View High School, on the west side of the school, and ask to speak with Deputy Garcia.”

The Cedar City Police Department is asking anyone who has seen Halladay, or anyone who knows where she is, to call dispatch at (435)586-2955.