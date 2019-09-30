Hard freeze hits parts of Park City

PARK CITY (ABC4 News)- Multiple hard freeze warnings issued in parts of Utah.

People living in Park City, Heber, Logan, and other areas to the east are asked to prepare for the onset of freezing temperatures.

Others like Gregory Alberque at Park City Nursery spent his morning uncovering plants, protected by the elements.

“Frost cloths that usually brings up the temperature at least ten degrees from what it feels like now; the main thing is the freeze falling down on the plants,” Gregory Alberque said.

ABC4’s Pinpoint Weather Team predicts Monday, overnight lows in the 20’s. Alberque says even covered up, it could be too cold out for some plants.

“You don’t want your tropical plants or your annuals to freeze,” Alberque said. “Pots you can lift up and bring in, put in the garage other than that the sun will come out it’ll warm things up”.

Our Pinpoint Weather Teams says that hard freeze warning for parts of Utah will last until Tuesday morning, with the best chance of freezing In that overnight hours.

