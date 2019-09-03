Dangerous fugitive arrested after SWAT incident in Bountiful

About an hour later officials confirmed the suspect surrendered peacefully. Updates to this story will be posted when his identity is released.

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in bountiful are assisting Adult Probation and Parole agents attempt to apprehend a fugitive, who they believe is armed and dangerous.

According to Bountiful Police, the incident started Tuesday afternoon and is unfolding in the area of 200 N 300 West in Bountiful.

No other information was made available. An update will be provided once more details are released.

Authorities are asking for the public to avoid the area at this time.

What others are clicking on: