Hang glider dies after crash near Point of the Mountain

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News)-A 59-year-old Idaho man is dead after a hang gliding accident.

It happened near the Point of the Mountain Flight Park Tuesday morning.

Witnesses told police as he was flying the wind died and he turned to drop into the wind; that’s when he crashed about 50 feet to the ground.

Emergency officials responded to the scene and performed CPR on the man, but were unable to revive him.

“This kind of outcome is rare here…crashes are not unusual, but having this kind of an ending is unusual,” Sgt. Spencer Cannon with Utah County Sheriff’s Office told reporters.

Sgt. Cannon said this was the man’s first solo flight.

His identity has not been released.

