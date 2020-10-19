HAFB fighter jets roar with early morning flights

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The neighborhoods around Hill Air Force Base will hear more jet noise in the early morning hours than usual this week.

Aircraft will depart after midnight and return in the pre-dawn hours beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and ending on Friday, Oct. 23.

The extra flights in the morning are to support an off-station military exercise. The night operations are limited to what is required to maintain combat readiness and support for other missions.

Hill’s 421st Fighter Squadron is currently deployed to the Middle East. According to a press release sent from HAFB: “The other two squadrons continue to fly and train at Hill, and remain ready to deploy when needed.”

Hill Air Force Base is the current home of the first combat-capable F-35 squadrons. They are part of the Air Force’s “Total Force Partnership,” which uses both active duty and reserve components as needed.