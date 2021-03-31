ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Are you struggling to find ammunition for your gun? Several gun shop owners are saying you’re not the only one.

Gun owners are struggling to get their practice in and that’s because they can’t find any stores stocked with ammunition and if they do, it’s not cheap.

Max Sanchez of Toquerville is picking up his 9 mm casings, to reload his own bullets.

“Pack and reloading ’em, because it’s a problem even reloading them because you can’t even get powder anymore,” says Sanchez.

He says he doesn’t bother trying to buy these bullets in stores.

“If you can find it, it’s probably tripped in price, if not more,” says Sanchez.

“We’re seeing drastic increases in pricing and that goes for all gun parts anything that’s manufactured,” says Jack Erickson, the manager at Dixie Gun & Fish.

Erickson says they’re limiting sales on ammo.

“Once the coronavirus hit, it seems like ammo flew off the shelves at an insane rate,” says Erickson.

Erickson says he’s noticed the trend continue after President Joe Biden came into office.

“I believe it’s people panicking like the toilet paper deal and they’re afraid they won’t be able to get ammunition,” says Sanchez.

Data from the FBI shows just over 1.2 million background checks were conducted for firearms in Utah last year, with the biggest spikes in March and August.

“You have a lot of new gun owners over the last year, and a little bit of the disappointing thing is they are not able to go out and practice, and train,” says Erickson.

Erickson says he doesn’t see this trend stopping anytime soon. He says it’s best to go into shops, rather than calling to check for ammunition availability.