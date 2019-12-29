Gun safety concerns after two people accidentally shot

There are concerns over gun safety after multiple accidental shootings in the past week.

Now, a 13-year-old girl in Ogden and a 70-year-old man in Roy are recovering.

In the case of the 70-year-old man, he was shot by his neighbor from across the street who was cleaning a gun he received as a Christmas gift.

It happened Friday evening in the area of 2175 West 4550 South in Roy.

“Through our investigation, we found it was a neighbor who had a shotgun who accidentally discharged the shotgun,” said Josh Taylor of the Roy City Police Department.

The victim was taking out his trash when he was hit in his stomach. The pellet traveled through two doors before eventually striking him.

“From what I understand, it was a double shotgun cartridge which means depending on the size it’s going to have at least nine pellets,” said Clark Aposhian, Chairman of the Utah Shooting Sports Council.

Police say the neighbor thought the gun was empty. As it turns out, there was a cartridge in the chamber.

“Make sure if you’re cleaning your firearms make sure that they’re unloaded so this doesn’t accidentally happen,” said Taylor.

This incident comes after last Sunday’s shooting of a 13-year-old girl in Ogden.

It happened in the area of 2900 Pingree Avenue.

“Treat the firearm like it’s loaded, keep your fingers off the trigger until it’s pointed in a safe direction and you’re ready to shoot. Make sure of you’re back stop,” said Aposhian.

Aposhian says this advice covers all gun handlers from beginning to expert.

“Even people who have experience with firearms because we’re human, we tend to get complacent with those basic safety rules,” he said.

The medical condition of the 70-year-old man is unknown.

Police say he was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital.

As far as the 13-year-old girl, she is expected to make a full recovery.