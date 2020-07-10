Groups respond to sheriff’s statement regarding protests, ‘people have the right to revolt’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Since protests broke out in Salt Lake City on May 30th in response to the death of George Floyd, ABC4 has captured signs from demonstrators protesting the death of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal.

The 22-year-old was killed in an officer-involved shooting with Salt Lake City Police over Memorial Day weekend.

On Thursday, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office ruled the shooting justified.

It comes one day after Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera released a statement on Twitter regarding protests.

In it, Rivera calls on protesters to be peaceful and not block traffic, vandalize property or trespass.

“It’s just clear that the kind of protests that are sanctioned by the sheriff are by in-large status quo,” said Emma Fryer, an Organizer for the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

ABC4 spoke with Fryer and Moira Turner, also an organizer for the group on Thursday to get their thoughts on Rivera’s statement.

“We think in moments of mass uprising, these types of initiatives are necessary to really cause agitation by the people,” said Turner.

The group Salt Lake City Antifacist Coalition also weighed in.

In a statement sent to ABC4 saying in part, “Tensions are high nationwide, and unfortunately with the recent decision to rule the shooting of Bernardo as justified is going to escalate things substantially here in Utah. People are upset, and rightfully so.”

ABC4 reach out to the Unified police for additional comment, and they said the sheriff’s statement was regarding demonstrations in general and not in relation to any protested spurred by the Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal ruling.