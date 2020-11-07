Groups gather at capitol building amid Biden win

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday morning and now people in Utah are reacting to the news.

Groups of people are reportedly gathering at the capitol building in Salt Lake City upon news of the new president-elect. There are reportedly 100-200 people gathered at the capitol building.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

