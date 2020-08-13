Groundbreakings announced for new Taylorsville and Red Cliffs Temples

A rendering of the Red Cliffs Utah Temple. Courtesy: Church of Jesus Christ.org/newsroom

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced groundbreakings for the Taylorsville, Utah Temple and the Red Cliffs Utah, Temple.

The tentative exterior renderings have been released, showing the planned designs of the new temples.

Groundbreaking ceremony for the Taylorsville Temple is scheduled to be held in October 2020.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside at the event.

The Taylorsville, Utah Temple will be built on a 7.5-acre site located at 2603 West 4700 South. The structure will be a three-story building of approximately 70,000 square feet, with a center spire.

Rendering of Taylorsville, Utah Temple

The groundbreaking for the Red Cliffs, Utah Temple is scheduled to be held in November 2020.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and native of St. George, Utah, will preside at the temple groundbreaking.

The Red Cliffs Utah Temple will be built on a 14-acre site located northeast of 3000 East 1580 South in St. George. The temple will be a three-story building of approximately 90,000 square feet.

On June 19, 2020, the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided the official name of this future house of worship: the Red Cliffs Utah Temple.

Rendering of Red Cliffs, Utah Temple

The Taylorsville Utah Temple was announced in October 2019 and the Red Cliffs Utah Temple in October 2018 by Church President Russell M. Nelson.

Utah currently has two dozen temples announced, under construction, under renovation or in operation.

In addition to the temples in Taylorsville and St. George, temples have been announced in Orem, Syracuse and Tooele Valley.

There are more than 2.1 million Latter-day Saints in Utah, an amount just under two-thirds of the state’s population of over 3.2 million residents.

Each temple is considered a “house of the Lord” where Jesus Christ’s teachings are reaffirmed through baptism and other ordinances that unite families for eternity. In the temple, Church members learn more about the purpose of life and make covenants to follow Jesus Christ and serve their fellow man.