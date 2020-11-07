Groundbreaking held for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint’s Red Cliffs Temple

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered in Washington County Saturday morning for the groundbreaking of the Red Cliffs Temple.

The Red Cliffs Temple will be the church’s second temple in Washington County. The attendance in the groundbreaking Saturday morning was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

St George native, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, presided at the temple groundbreaking and offered the dedicatory prayer. Elder Holland was joined by his wife, Patricia, his son, Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy, Elder Craig C. Christensen, Utah Area President, and other local guests.

“It is a privilege and delight to be with you today,” said Elder Holland.” Surely you can imagine some of the emotions Pat and I feel as we get older and more nostalgic, with fewer and fewer trips to this land of our childhood.”

“We salute those pioneers who, with sacrifice and sweat, built just a mile or so away the beautiful St. George temple that has provided a symbolic anchor of our faith in this part of the state for a century and a half,” said Elder Holland in the dedicatory prayer.

“May the breaking of this soil and the development of this site not only be evidence of the dedication of a parcel of land, but may it also mark a rededication of our personal lives,” prayed Elder Holland.

The first temple in Washington County was the St. George temple which was Utah’s first completed temple and was dedicated in 1877. The St. George Temple is currently being renovated and is expected to reopen in 2022.

The Red Cliffs Temple was announced in Oct. 2018 by Church President Russell M. Nelson. The temple will be built on a 14-acre site located northeast of 3000 East and 1580 South in St. George. It will be a three-story temple of approximately 90,000 square feet.