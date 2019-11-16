Grizzlies spoil Mike Conley’s return to Memphis, 107-106

Utah Jazz Mike Conley (10) heads down court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Memphis celebrated former point guard Mike Conley’s returned to town. It was his rookie replacement with the Grizzlies who stole the show.

Ja Morant, the No. 2 pick in last summer’s draft, scored 25 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:32 remaining, Dillon Brooks added 20 point and Memphis beat the Utah Jazz 107-106 on Friday night, spoiling Conley’s homecoming.

“It was a hard game to play, but it was special,” said Conley, who spent his first 12 NBA seasons in Memphis. “A lot of emotions. Part of you is just soaking it all in, and another part is trying to focus on the game. I’m glad I got it over with, and it was an amazing experience, but it would’ve been better if we’d won.”

Morant added eight assists along with several highlight-worthy plays. While the rookie from Murray State is still learning control of his speed and flashiness, it already appears Memphis has found a suitable replacement to Conley for the long term.

Morant’s inside basket gave Memphis a 107-105 lead. Utah’s Rudy Gobert split a pair of free throws with 53 seconds left and both teams missed shots down the stretch.

Utah had one last chance when the ball was inbounded to Donovan Mitchell with two seconds left. But as Mitchell turned, Solomon Hill stripped the ball away, giving Memphis its third straight win.

“I got fouled. Really not much else to it,” Mitchell said. “They defended it well, but hit my whole arm. This is the third time it’s happened at the end of the game and haven’t gotten a foul call, which at this point is ridiculous.”

Utah coach Quin Snyder said: “I haven’t seen the last play. It’s hard to tell,” “Obviously, it’s a no-call, so it’s hard to challenge.”

The game marked the return of Conley, the long-time Memphis guard who spent his entire career with the Grizzlies until a trade to Utah over the summer. While there was plenty of admiration from his former fan base, Conley struggled, scoring 15 points on 5-for-19 shooting.

Mitchell led the Jazz with 29 points and nine rebounds. Gobert had 23 points and 17 rebounds, while Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 points.

But despite a tight game, particularly down the stretch, it was hard to avoid not recognizing the Grizzlies point guard past facing the franchise point guard of the future.

“They show that support for me already,” Morant said when asked about the crowd’s love of Conley. “Obviously, it’s different with him. He’s a legend here, but I appreciate Mike.”

As expected, Conley was given a hero’s welcome upon returning to the city where he started his career and played 12 seasons, leaving as the franchise leader in points, 3-pointers made, assists, steals and games played.

The night included a first-quarter tribute video to the player known in Memphis as “The Conductor.” “I didn’t know what to do … I had to watch it.” Conley said. “It was tough. My teammates were waiting for me to cry. It was a weird situation.”

Donovan Mitchell, when asked about the video, said: “I almost cried for him. That was pretty special.”

The Jazz next host Minnesota Monday night.