Greg Hughes concedes from Utah governor race

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Republican candidate for governor, Greg Hughes, has conceded from the Utah governor race Wednesday morning. The former candidate made the announcement through his Facebook page saying, “The competition was stiff, the bar was high and Utahn’s deserved a hard-fought race for their support. We delivered. ‘I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith’. -2 Timothy 4:7”

In the social media post, Hughes also thanks his new friends and those that supported and volunteered hour rallying for his cause.

Wednesday morning, Thomas Wright, another Republican candidate for Utah governor also conceded from the race.

As votes continue to stream in from Tuesday’s primary election, the Republican nomination for Utah governor is tight between current Lt. Gov., Spencer Cox and former Utah governor, Jon Huntsman Jr.

