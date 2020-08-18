‘Gratitude wall’ to be unveiled at Gateway Mall

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new interactive Gratitude Wall will be exhibited at the Gateway Mall in Salt Lake City.

The Gateway representatives said they are trying to “alleviate anxious times” by welcoming the public to express their gratitude with the new installation.

The wall is being illustrated by Ann Chen, a self-taught artist who specializes in murals and commercial installations. Chen has started working on the exhibit, which will be complete by the end of this week, prior to the Urban Arts Festival kickoff.

“Ann’s word-based, vibrant, and playful style is a perfect complement to what we hope to achieve with The Gratitude Wall,” says Jacklyn Briggs, marketing director for The Gateway. “With the pandemic creating difficult times for members of our community, we wanted to inspire positivity by facilitating a conversation about gratitude. The Gratitude Wall will be a vehicle for people to demonstrate support for each other and express what they are thankful for.”

One-third of the mural will show a glimpse of city life. The remainder of the mural will have an interactive component with rows that begin with “I’m thankful for” followed by blank lines for people to fill in their answers.

“It’s so important during the pandemic to focus on the importance of gratitude to maintain a sense of positivity and our wellbeing,” Chen says. “I hope people will see themselves in the illustrations and experience a moment of joy and gratitude because there is always something to be thankful for, even when we have bad days and things don’t go our way.”

Chen created previous exhibits at The Gateway such as Hall of Breakfast and Love Letters Museum. The theme of this installation is “Keep a Grateful Heart.” The Gratitude Wall marks Ann’s first outdoor, illustrated mural.

“I’m really excited to have a piece that showcases my illustration passion and is accessible to people of all ages,” said Chen.

The Gateway is located at 400 West 100 South in Salt Lake City.