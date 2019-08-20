Grass fire closes I-80 near 5600 West

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- A portion of I-80 is closed as crews work to put out a grass fire.
The fire started around 10 a.m. along I-80 between 5600 and 4000 West.
Crews have blocked off traffic west of the airport. Traffic is being diverted off of I-80 at 5600 West.
Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.
