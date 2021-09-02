GRAPHIC*: Sheep shot and killed at Utah farm







The Piute County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a couple of incidents where sheep were reportedly purposely shot and killed.

Deputies say between the hours of 8:00pm on August 28th and 9:00am on August 29th, someone went to the farm of Rick Dalton and Jacque Liddiard and shot and killed three head of sheep. The farm is located South of Junction.

Three days later on September 2nd, deputies received another call that an additional six sheep had been shot at the same location. These shootings occurred between the hours of 8:00pm and 8:43am.

The Piute County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information regarding the shooting of these animals. You are to contact the Piute Sheriff’s Office with any tips you have on this investigation. Your tip could lead to a reward.