Grantsville teen accused of killing mom, 3 siblings to appear in court Tuesday

The Granstville teenager accused of shooting and killing his mother and three siblings is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Colin Jeffrey “CJ” Haynie, 16, is being held on a $4 million bond, one for each of his alleged victims: Alejandra Haynie, 52, Alexis Haynie, 15, Matthew Haynie, 14, and Milan Haynie, 12, and the attempted killing of Colin Haynie.

Haynie is charged with four counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder, and five counts of felony discharge of a firearm in Third District Court in Tooele County.

Prosecutors allege CJ Haynie shot and killed his family members in the span of about five hours on January 17.

His lawyer claims the $4 million bond is too much.

“He doesn’t have a job. He doesn’t have a prior job. He doesn’t have a home. He doesn’t have a car. He doesn’t have a prior car. He has zero, and he’s being treated as an adult,” Attorney Richard Van Wagoner said.

Haynie’s family was laid to rest on January 24th.

What others are clicking on: