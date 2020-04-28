Hunter High math teacher arrested for attempting to entice 13-year-old

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Hunter High School math teacher was arrested after detectives said he attempted to entice a 13-year-old over the internet.

According to a press release issued by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Jared Biggs was booked into the Weber County Jail on four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of enticing a minor.

Weber County Sheriff’s detectives, along with The Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Task Force said they conducted an undercover operation on March 5 looking for individuals who were trying to entice minors over the internet.

During the course of the investigation, a man, later identified as Biggs, contacted a detective who was posing as a 13-year-old female. Biggs was aware of the girls age as he requested sexually explicit photographs and sent several inappropriate pictures of himself.

Biggs was arrested on Monday at his home. During an interview with detectives, Biggs admitted to communicating with multiple underage females on several social media sites as well as sending and requesting sexually explicit photographs.

Ben Horsely with the Granite School District said Briggs has been on administrative leave since his arrest and pending the resolution of criminal charges and an administrative investigation.

Biggs was hired last Fall (2019) as a math teacher at Hunter High and came from out of state. Charges in Biggs case have not yet been filed and he has no criminal history in Utah.