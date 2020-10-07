Granite School Board approves bonuses for all employees

GRANITE SCHOOL DISTRICT, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Granite School District Board of Education approved a bonus for all their employees.

The decision for the one percent ‘COVID Bonus’ for all contract employees and a $100 bonus for hourly employees came down Tuesday night.

This bonus is in addition to a five percent salary increase and a three percent November bonus approved earlier in the year.

View the full message from Granite board president Karyn Winder – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KO4AZO_cdKI

“We hope that this bonus will convey our sincere and deep appreciation for your ongoing efforts,” Winder said in a message to employees. “It is clear that the preparation and efforts that have and continue to be made are working.”

The bonuses will be paid out of the district’s reserve funds and will be given to employees as part of their October 30 paychecks.