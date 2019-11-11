Granite Park Middle School honors veterans

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News)- A Veterans Day assembly at Granite Park Junior High is doing more than honoring those who served our country.

Brooks Candelario and Rhiannon Peterson have family who are service members.

“I have a lot of people in my family who I get to honor through this, Rhiannon Peterson said.

Peterson has five enlisted family members including her mother.

“It’s really hard because especially for me my mom has had to go on two deployments overseas,” Peterson said. “She had to go away for a year or so she had to miss a lot of these really big moments of my life”.

Student Brooks Candelario says his grandfather inspires him

“He is colonel right now, he is the commander of the military base,” Candelario said.

“He shows the world that nothing is impossible you just have to work hard for what you want in life, Candelario said.

The school has a Veterans Day assembly to honor those sacrifices.

Outside the assembly, exhibits showcase active and fallen servicemen and women.

“It makes me really happy because the school itself has a lot of veteran history. I think it’s nice that all these families showcased here,” Peterson said.

The school is using Veterans Day as a way to inspire students to get involved.

“Being actively involved in your community, going and voting standing for the Pledge and showing respect for veterans,” Principle Aaron Wilson said.

Both students strive for a military career and the chance to follow in their loved one’s footsteps.

