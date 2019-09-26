Grandfather of baby taken from South Salt Lake home says the suspects ‘chose drugs over everything else’

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News)- A six-hour Amber Alert ended with a 3-month-old baby out of harm’s way.

Law enforcement found baby Khaliyah in Lander, Wyo. after they say her biological parents kidnapped her.

ABC4 spoke with Khaliyah’s grandfather, her legal guardian, he says he can’t wait to be reunited with her.

Eleuterio Caro said the first thing he will do when he is reunited with is grandaughter is “hug her and cry”.

Caro has custody of Khaliyah because police say his son, Gabriel Caro, and the baby’s mother, Jasmine Alvarez, are homeless and on drugs.

“They’re decent kids. They just chose the drugs over everything else,” Caro explained. “How could they be so stupid?”



Both of them are facing kidnapping charges after officials say they took Khaliyha from her grandfather’s townhome Wednesday.

“I was upstairs with the baby in bed watching the football game,” said Caro.

Caro said Gabriel broke in through a basement well window and then went upstairs where baby Khaliyah was sleeping, grabbed her and carried her out the front door.

Gabriel Caro (Salt Lake County Jail)

That’s when Caro said Alvarez sped off with the baby. Leaving Gabriel behind. He was taken into custody in Salt Lake City, and after a six- hour search- Alvarez was picked up in Lander,Wyo.

Caro says he’s glad baby Khaliyah is coming home, but this will have a lasting impact on her young life.

“I don’t understand. They could come see her whenever they wanted to and be a part of her life, but they chose not to.”

Law enforcement is working to get Khaliyah back to her grandparents. The family says they’re strong and will recover, but just can’t stress enough how grateful they are to law enforcement for finding their baby girl.

