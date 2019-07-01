Grand County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing plane

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing plane carrying two people.

Officials with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office say they were notified about an overdue plane carrying two people around 5 p.m. Sunday night.

The aircraft left Moab around 8 a.m. Sunday and was expected back by noon, authorities say.

A search of volunteers in private planes was conducted later Sunday afternoon, ending at dark. The Department of Public Safety says they will continue the search by helicopter Monday morning.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is working with DPS and the Civil Air Patrol in the search for the missing plane.

Note to private pilots from Grand County Sheriff’s Office:

PLEASE, for efficient and safe search procedures, we ask that any private pilot who has a plane and wishes to participate, contact the Grand County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 259-8115 to be included in any additional search area assignments as they are needed. We appreciate your cooperation in this multi-agency effort and will post updates as they become available.

