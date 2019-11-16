Grand County Search and Rescue responds to two climbing incidents in 24 hours

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Grand County Search and Rescue responded to two climbing incidents in the last 24 hours.

Officials with Grand County Search and Rescue say the two accidents were in the same remote and difficult to access site.

According to a Facebook post from Grand County Search and Rescue both climbers fell while attempting routes in the Sister Superior Group bordering Ida Gulch and Professor Valley.

Two climbing accidents in 24 hours at the same remote and difficult to access site kept members of the Grand County… Posted by Grand County Search and Rescue on Friday, November 15, 2019

Both climbers were evacuated via helicopter. Officials say the second subject was able to walk to a waiting Classic Air Medical helicopter and the first climber had to be lowered in a litter via a rope system to a location far enough from the rock face where she could be picked up by a hoist helicopter from Intermountain Fife Flight.

Officials say Classic Air Medical responded to both incidents, providing initial medical care and transporting rescuers, equipment, and members of Grand County EMS to and from the accident site from a staging area on Highway 128.

Grand County Search and Rescue

Grand County Search and Rescue

Grand County Search and Rescue

Both climbers were on a narrow ridge at the base of the vertical Wingate sandstone wall on the south side of Sister Superior, at the top of a hazardous 1500-foot talus slope leading down to Ida Gulch on one side and Professor Valley on the other, Grand County Search and Rescue, officials say.

What others are clicking on: