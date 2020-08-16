Grand County crews save man who fell 40 feet at Corona Arch

GRAND COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Search and rescue and emergency crews worked together to rescue a 60-year-old man who fell from a ledge on Corona Arch Trail early Friday morning Grand County.

Just after midnight on Friday, Grand County Sheriff’s Office received a signal from a beacon activated on Corona Arch Trail. Grand County Search and Rescue and Grand County EMS responded with rescue and medical personnel, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Crews said they had to hike into the trail about a mile before they found a 60-year-old man who had fallen approximately 40 feet and sustained serious injuries.

Search and Rescue said he had fallen from a ledge above the trail while attempting some nighttime photography. They believed the fall knocked him unconscious for two hours.

When the man finally regained consciousness hours later, he managed to activate his inReach Satellite Communicator to send an SOS message and his location, according to Grand County Search and Rescue.

According to Grand County EMS, a sheriff’s deputy made contact with the 60-year-old man and provided initial medical care and “critical information to EMS providers prior to their arrival,” and they said another “deputy acted as a radio relay for the incident.”









Grand County Search and Rescue and emergency crews worked together to rescue a 60-year-old man who fell 40 feet from a ledge on Corona Arch Trail on August 14, 2020. (photographs courtesy Grand County EMS via Facebook @GCEMSUT)

Due to the severe injuries and the remote location, rescue crews said they called in a medical helicopter to transport the man, but, they still had to navigate “steep and unsteady terrain” to get the man from the scene of the fall to the helicopter.

The helicopter flew the 60-year-old man in reportedly stable condition to St. Mary’s, a Grand Junction, Colorado trauma center.

Grand County Search and Rescue thanked the 13-person team, comprised of multiple agencies, who responded to the call.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office added to the praise, saying, “It was a great combined effort, thanks to all those that were involved.”

