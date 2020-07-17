Grace Summerhays becomes youngest Utah Women’s State Am champion

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – In the world of Utah golf, the Summerhays reign.

Preston Summerhays is the 2-time defending Utah State Am champion, and on Thursday, his 16-year-old sister Grace Summerhays became the youngest Utah Women’s State Am champ in the event’s 114-year history.

Summerhays, who earlier defeated Kersten Fotu in the semifinals 1-up, held off 4-time champion Kelsey Chugg in the final match, 3 & 1.

“It means a lot,” Summerhays said. “I haven’t won yet, so my dad told me this was my last year to be the youngest so I was super excited. I was glad that my game was there. I knew Kelsey was gonna play good. She’s won four times for a reason. I think the main goal was just to make birdies and try not to mess up. Just be aggressive.”

Tied through 14 holes, Summerhays won the next three holes to claim the title.

Her brother Preston is the youngest boy to win the title, when he won the Utah State Am at 15 years of age in 2018.

“Well, now I matched him, so that’s pretty fun,” Grace said.