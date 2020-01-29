GPS tracker helps police locate suspect in stolen truck, chase ends near high school

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 23-year-old man is in custody after taking officers in West Valley City on a chase in a stolen truck Wednesday morning.

According to West Valley City Police Lt. Bill Merritt, police received a report of the stolen truck around 6:48 a.m. from an employee of the roofing company who lives near 500 N Redwood Road.

“We did find a weapon inside the vehicle we are not sure if it belongs to him or if its stolen or not we are trying to research all that stuff,” Lt. Merritt said.

While an officer from Salt Lake City was on the scene, the owner of the truck informed police that the truck had a GPS tracker and told them where the car was parked. An officer responded to the area and found the man sleeping inside the truck. When the man woke up, he rammed the officer’s car and fled, Lt. Merritt said.

The owner was able to track the truck to a gas station near 2400 South 5600 West where the suspect appeared to have stopped.

Officers in West Valley City arrived but as soon as the suspect saw them, Lt. Merritt said he rammed one of their vehicles and took off. Officers followed the suspect, eventually spiking the truck’s tires.

The truck stopped on the east corner of 4100 south 5600 West, near Hunter High School. The suspect got out and attempted to run but was apprehended by officers. Police said because the suspect ran east, they did not put the high school on lockdown.

The name of the suspect has not been released. He is currently being booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

An update will be provided once additional details are released.

What others are clicking on: