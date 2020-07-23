SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As state officials continue to analyze and understand COVID-19 data, Wednesday’s press conference discusses some of its findings, and Governor Herbert calls Utahns ‘modern-day pioneers’.

Data begins to trend downward

Even with Utah’s high number of COVID-19 cases, state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said data suggests the state may have hit a plateau in statewide cases, that’s now being followed by a decrease – as well as a drop in hospitalizations.

Dunn said data began to trend downward on July 10th and is due in part to the large decreases within Salt Lake County.

She said the number of cases began to drop about two weeks after Salt Lake County issued a mandatory mask order, and said it’s correlated to the decrease, but there’s multiple factors as to why an area may experience less cases.

And as the state continues to fight against COVID-19, Dunn reminds each of us to wear a mask in public, practice good hygiene and social distancing measures and to stay home when we’re sick.

“If we do these things, we will continue to have the confidence we need to open up schools safely, engage in our economy, preserve our hospital capacity and keep our community safe,” Dunn said.

Decisions driven by data

If the number of daily COVID-19 cases do not drop below 500 by August 1st, Governor Gary Herbert said further action could be taken.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Herbert said nothing is set in stone as to what he could implement, but he said a statewide mask mandate is still on the table, or the possibility to mandate masks within businesses.

Herbert said his decision will be driven by data, as well as input from other leaders.

“We’ll be counseling with our medical advisors, our scientific people, looking at the data,” Herbert said. “Certainly, we have input from the business community, too. And a balanced approach.”

While masks are not required in every county or city, Herbert continues to encourage Utahns to willingly wear a mask.

COVID-19 hits Pacific Islander community hard

For the last two months, officials said data shows the number of Pacific Islanders being infected and hospitalized with COVID-19 is the highest in Salt Lake County, and second highest in the state.

Jake Fitisemanu, the chair of the Utah Pacific Islander Health Coalition, said there are multiple factors when it comes to understanding why Pacific Islanders are being infected and hospitalized at a higher rate than other populations.

Fitisemanu said some of those factors are due to being an essential employee, having underlying health conditions, and living in multi-generational households.

With more than 47,000 Pacific Islanders living in Utah, Fitisemanu asks Utahns around the state to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We echo the calls of our cultural elders, of our family chiefs, of religious leaders and public health officers and civic officials in strongly emphasizing the need for physical distancing, for wearing face coverings in public, for good hygiene practices,” Fitisemanu said.

COVID-19 resources are available for Pacific Islander communities.

Herbert calls Utahns ‘modern-day pioneers’; asks Utahns to gather outside over holiday weekend

As the state continues to navigate this pandemic, Governor Gary Herbert relates this uncharted situation to those of early pioneers, saying there’s a lot to learn from them – as the state will ‘celebrate their efforts’ on July 24th.

“They [pioneers] battled detractors that didn’t like them, thought they were foolish, too,” Herbert said. “They battled fatigue, the elements they had to travel through and to, and illness they had over their journey as they traveled that thousand miles, looking for opportunities to work, worship, to be free, to not be persecuted and find a better life.”

“We’re all modern-day pioneers and we have our own, unique challenges of today as we are kinda walking our pathway through this pandemic,” Herbert said.

Herbert said some of the things Utahns are ‘battling’ are similar to early pioneers.

“We have detractors out there who don’t believe the scientific information that’s being presented, some that don’t trust the government to do the right thing,” Herbert said.

And Herbert said people are also battling fatigue over COVID-19, politics, an earthquake, wildfires and the concept of having to social and physical distance from others.

“To say that 2020 is a challenging year, is probably an understatement of the day,” Herbert said. “It’s probably something we’ll be talking about for years to come.”

Herbert references to the pioneer’s perseverance to not give up and encourages Utahns to do the same.

While Pioneer Day weekend will look different compared to other years, Herbert asks Utahns to adhere to public health guidelines.

“I would suggest to us all that we gather outside whenever that’s possible,” Herbert said. “We find that the coronavirus is much less likely to spread if we’re in an outdoor setting.”

Hebert believes ‘better times are ahead of us’ and invites Utahns to remember the early pioneers and their efforts.

“I hope as we celebrate Pioneer Day, we will follow their example and make something better as we work together,” Herbert said.

