WATCH LIVE NOW: Governor Herbert updates pandemic situation as special session begins

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Governor Gary Herbert gives his monthly press conference Thursday.

He is expected to update the situation surrounding COVID-19 and how the pandemic affects the state. An update on the emergency orders through the end of the year is also expected.

The Utah Legislature has been called into special session to address several issues including financial relief for Utah families and businesses, modifying the 2020 general election process, issues related to public education funding and enrollment, and adjusting the 2021 state budget to further address the impacts of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor is also expected to comment on the session.

You can watch the press conference right here on ABC4.com at 11 a.m.