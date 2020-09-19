Governor Herbert renews State of Emergency

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert has issued an Executive Order that will again place Utah under a State of Emergency due to COVID-19 cases hitting record highs yesterday.

The previous order was scheduled to expire today.

In a press release issued by the Governor’s office, the governor will only take certain executive actions, such as suspending statutes, if asked to do so by the Public Health and Economic Emergency

Commission.

Gov. Herbert has issued brief renewals of statute and rule suspensions to allow Utah

residents and agencies to prepare for the reactivation of the statutes and rules. These allow the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control licensees to maintain their licenses even if they

close down for a period of time; suspend some requirements for using telehealth; suspend

requirements that parole hearings be open to in-person participation; and allow flexibility to

retired employees who have not been separated from employment from a public employer for

one year to return to work on COVID-19 related issues without jeopardizing their retirement

benefits.



For more information on this policy, see the governor’s letter to legislative leadership here.

Phased health guideline changes and mask mandates will be issued as public health orders under the Utah Department of Health.

You can see the Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency here.