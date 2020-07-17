Utah Gov. Gary Herbert takes off his mask before speaking during the daily briefing on the state’s efforts to fight COVID-19 Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Hebert said he will require face masks at state-run buildings that include liquor stores and higher education offices and approve a request from the state’s largest county to make face coverings required in certain situations. But the Republican governor stopped short of implementing a statewide requirement for face coverings as several other states have done such as Washington, California and New York. (Steve Griffin/ Deseret News via AP, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Governor Herbert has issued a new Executive Order adopting version 4.8 of the Phased Guidelines. The update is for schools. It allows schools but does not require schools in the Orange Phase (Medium Risk) to open and provide some level of in-person instruction. The order is effective immediately and remains in effect until August 7.

In a release sent to ABC4 News by the Office of the Governor:

Today the Utah Department of Health issued a public health order mandating the use of face coverings in all K-12 schools. The order establishes certain exemptions that will apply when an individual is maintaining physical distancing of at least six feet apart from another individual, when the individual is eating or drinking, and if the individual has a medical condition, mental health condition, or a disability that prevents the wearing of the face covering.

Gov. Herbert said in a statement: “We want to ensure we have the safest environment possible for students, teachers, and faculty as they return to school this fall. We have established guidelines on how districts can follow these mandates and we trust local school districts and charters to use common sense in creating thoughtful reopening plans for the families and communities they serve.”

