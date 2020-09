ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) - Police in Roy have released a video regarding the officer-involved shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and injured a police K9.

According to Roy City Police, the incident happened on August 8 around 2 a.m. when an officer from their department pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation in Roy. Once the officer began speaking to the two occupants inside the vehicle, the driver sped off. A short pursuit ensued before police called off the chase.