Governor Herbert asks state to regulate practice of conversion therapy

Governor Herbert directed the Division of Occupational Professional Licensing to have the Psychological Licensing Board review the practice of conversion therapy during his monthly news conference Thursday.

Conversion therapy attempts to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people. Numerous mental health and medical association have linked this sort of therapy to suicide and depression.

“This needs to be done in an area that should be governed in the best available science, rather than regulated or unregulated or colored by politics. Specifically, I want the state to ethically regulate psychological interventions regarding minors’ sexual orientation or gender identity,” the governor said.

The governor asked that those proposed rules be available for public comment by September 16th.

The group Equality Utah said this is a promising step forward.

Equality Utah is heartened that the governor agrees that Utah’s children must be protected from the life-threatening practice of conversion therapy, which has been condemned by all of the nation’s leading medical and mental health organizations. We are hopeful that placing this issue in the hand of licensed psychologists will result in a complete and permanent ban of the practice in Utah. The American Psychological Association has decisively condemned the practice. We see this as a promising step forward. Equality Utah will not stop working through all available forums until we secure statewide protections for LGBTQ youth. -Troy Williams, Executive Director of Equality Utah

Related: The Salt Lake County Council passed a resolution on Tuesday urging the Utah State Legislature to protect minors and place a ban on conversion therapy.

Herbert also highlighted the tight mayoral race in Salt Lake City after Wednesday night’s debate.

The governor said it’s important to have a good relationship between Salt Lake City and the state of Utah and is hoping the future mayor will have better cooperation.

The governor also highlighted other hot button topic issues.

To hear what he had to say, you can watch the entire press conference at the top of the page.

SLC Mayoral Race Debate – 13:00 – 15:53

Conversion Therapy – 16:00 – 24:21

Infrastructure at local and national level – 24:30 -27:46

Gerrymandering – 27:50 – 29:58

Carbon Tax – 30:30 – 32:49

Healthcare – 33:00 – 33:54

What others are clicking on: