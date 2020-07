State epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn and Utah Governor Gary Herbert at a press briefing announcing the details of the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, Friday, March 6, 2020.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Governor Herbert and Dr. Angela Dunn will update Utah’s pandemic situation.

They are expected to cover the record-setting rise in cases, wearing masks, and what we need to do going forward into the fall.

The Utah Department of Health reported a record 722 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 8th. The rate of positivity also went to 7.0 %

