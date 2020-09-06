Governor Gary Herbert on the current state of the Coronavirus pandemic in Utah

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Cases are on the way down, but Utah schools are already having to modify their plans due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

What is the current state of the pandemic in Utah? And, what is the plan as we head into the Fall and Winter months? We caught up with Governor Gary Herbert to get his take. He joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to go in-depth on the pandemic.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...