Governor Gary Herbert on the current state of the Coronavirus pandemic in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Cases are on the way down, but Utah schools are already having to modify their plans due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

What is the current state of the pandemic in Utah? And, what is the plan as we head into the Fall and Winter months? We caught up with Governor Gary Herbert to get his take. He joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to go in-depth on the pandemic.