Governor extends telehealth executive order

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert shares updates during a COVID-19 pandemic press conference Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. (Scott G Winterton/Deseret News, via AP, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert announced that he is extending the Executive Order pertaining to the suspension of enforcement of statutes relating to telehealth services amid COVID-19.

The order states that the use of telehealth services is critical to ensure that the healthcare system is not overwhelmed and is useful in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. State and local authorities have continually encouraged patients needing access to healthcare to use telehealth services when possible rather than go to a healthcare facility or doctor’s office.

The order says that healthcare providers have expressed that increased access to telehealth services has been well-received and successful and that many healthcare providers have requested the continued suspension of enforcement of telehealth-related statutes that create overly-burdensome barriers to provide telehealth services.

