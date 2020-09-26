Governor extends telehealth executive order

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert announced that he is extending the Executive Order pertaining to the suspension of enforcement of statutes relating to telehealth services amid COVID-19.

The order states that the use of telehealth services is critical to ensure that the healthcare system is not overwhelmed and is useful in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. State and local authorities have continually encouraged patients needing access to healthcare to use telehealth services when possible rather than go to a healthcare facility or doctor’s office.

The order says that healthcare providers have expressed that increased access to telehealth services has been well-received and successful and that many healthcare providers have requested the continued suspension of enforcement of telehealth-related statutes that create overly-burdensome barriers to provide telehealth services.