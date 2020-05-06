Governor clarifies conditions for social gatherings, gyms, salons and outdoor activities

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert issued an Executive Order clarifying guidelines in the moderate phase plan to further explain conditions for social gatherings, outdoor recreation,

personal services, gyms and fitness centers.

“I am grateful to all Utahns who take these public health recommendations seriously,” Gov.

Herbert said. “We still need to be extremely cautious in the moderate-risk phase, and much of

that caution will carry into the low-risk phase as well. Following these guidelines is crucial to

ensuring the safety and health of all Utahns.”

The governor thanked the local health departments, whose input was “instrumental in

the development of these clarifications.”

The State will continue working with local partners to modify guidelines wherever necessary.

The new order clarifies:

Private social interactions are allowable in groups of 20 or fewer in the moderate-risk phase and the same guidance applies to groups of 50 or fewer when during the low-risk phase.

Outdoor recreation guidelines clarify that no one should participate in sporting activities that

require teammates to be closer than 10 feet from one another. Clients obtaining personal care services can remove their mask when it would interfere with the service they are receiving.

Gyms may allow skills and conditioning activities when social distancing guidelines are

followed.

The order is effective immediately and remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. on May 15. You can view the updated guidelines here.

