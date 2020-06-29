Governor approves Board of Education requirements, recommendations for reopening schools

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert has approved the Utah State Board of Education’s recommendations for schools in Utah to reopen.

The Utah State Board of Education is requiring all Utah public schools to create reopening plans and

post them on school websites by August 1.

“We appreciate the thought, care, and work that went into these requirements and recommendations,” the Governor said. “And we appreciate that so many health care

professionals, teachers, administrators, parents, classified workers and others devoted their

energies into creating these guidelines to help keep our children and our school employees safe

and healthy this coming academic year.”

The newly approved requirements and recommendations help school districts and charter schools define what to do, but also enable adaptability and innovation at the local level in determining how to make schools safe this fall.

“We will be digitally meeting with local school leaders throughout the state shortly to

provide tools for applying appropriate principles and levers to mitigate risk of spread in school-specific settings,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson. “We have

innovative problem solvers working in our public schools and we will work with districts and

charter schools as they create their plans to keep our students and staff safe this coming school

year.”