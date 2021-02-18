Gov. Spencer Cox opens Covid-19 vaccine appointments to Utahns 65 and older: How to schedule your shot

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The state of Utah is accelerating its effort to get all willing adults vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of May. On Thursday, Governor Spencer Cox opened his monthly news conference with an announcement.



“As of right now, immediately, Utah adults ages 65 to 69 are now eligible to receive the vaccine,” Gov. Cox said.



The announcement comes 11 days before Utahns 65 and older were scheduled for eligibility. Governor Cox says 62 percent of state residents 70 and older have already been immunized.

“We always want demand to outpace supply,” Gov. Cox said. “That’s how we make sure that every vaccine is being used. That we always have vaccines in arms instead of on shelves.”



The Governor said the date for people with certain underlying health conditions will remain March 1st.

“Those two categories combined, 65 and older and underlying health conditions is about 400,000 people,” Gov. Cox said. “By splitting it up this way, we’ll be able to move through people a little more easily.”



Anticipating a flood of appointment requests, the Salt Lake County Health Department is staggering availability starting with 69 year olds Thursday night at 6 pm, then 68 year olds Friday, 67 year olds Saturday, 66 year olds Sunday and 65 year olds Monday.



The Governor says we’re on pace to meet the end of May deadline, barring any delays in production or shipping, like the ones created by the nation’s deep freeze this week.

“We had some shipments that were delayed because trucks couldn’t get out and planes being de-iced and slowed down,” Gov. Cox said. “So a St. George shipment was delayed but that will be made up, we’re told, very quickly.”



Utahns 70 and older, first responders and teachers plus healthcare and long-term care facility workers remain eligible for the vaccine.

Rick Aaron

For more information, contact your local health department or go to the state’s website at: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine-distribution

Salt Lake County Health Department: https://slco.org/health/COVID-19/vaccine/

Utah County Health Department: https://health.utahcounty.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

Davis County Health Department: https://www.daviscountyutah.gov/health/covid-19/vaccine

Weber-Morgan Health Department: http://www.webermorganhealth.org/covid-vaccine-registration/