Gov. Herbert to make ‘major changes’ to Utah’s COVID-19 guidance system

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert shares updates during a COVID-19 pandemic press conference Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. (Scott G Winterton/Deseret News, via AP, Pool)

Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Gov. Gary Herbert took to social media Tuesday morning explaining that weeks of surging COVID-19 cases have led him to institute major changes, which he will announce in a news conference at 1:30 p.m.

The governor will be joined by representatives from the Utah Department of Health and address Utah’s COVID-19 guidance system, including new restrictions.

“These changes come out of days of round-the-clock discussions with public health experts and legislative leaders,” Gov. Herbert said.

