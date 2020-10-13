Gov. Herbert to make ‘major changes’ to Utah’s COVID-19 guidance system

Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Gov. Gary Herbert took to social media Tuesday morning explaining that weeks of surging COVID-19 cases have led him to institute major changes, which he will announce in a news conference at 1:30 p.m.
The governor will be joined by representatives from the Utah Department of Health and address Utah’s COVID-19 guidance system, including new restrictions.
“These changes come out of days of round-the-clock discussions with public health experts and legislative leaders,” Gov. Herbert said.
