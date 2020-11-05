Gov. Herbert says record-high 2,807 COVID cases are not surprising, expects it to get higher

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Herbert said Thursday’s record high COVID cases of 2,807 are not surprising and he expects it to get higher.

“Unfortunately, today’s record high case numbers are not surprising, and if projections out of the Utah Department of Health are correct, we will see much higher numbers in the coming weeks,” said Governor Herbert. “We will continue to see dramatic increases until we choose to act differently. Medical professionals have warned us again and again. We must change our behavior, if we are to expect a different outcome.”

Governor Herbert said he has held emergency meetings with legislative leadership this week and anticipate sharing more early next week about the additional steps we will take to end the surge in infections.

In addition to the 2,807 COVID cases, Utah had seven additional deaths and now have 389 people hospitalized.