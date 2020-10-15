Gov. Herbert promoting October as ‘Careers in Construction’ month

RICHMOND, CA – JUNE 26: Construction workers raise wood framing as they build homes in a new housing development June 26, 2006 in Richmond, California. A report issued by the U.S. Commerce Department stated that sales of new single-family homes were up 4.6 percent in May. The median price of homes sold in May slipped […]

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In an effort to promote careers in construction, design, and engineering, Gov. Gary Herbert has declared October as ‘Careers in Construction’ month.

The announcement from the governor comes in conjunction with Talent Ready Utah’s Architecture, and Engineering and Construction Pathway program.

According to the governor’s office, over the past year, the construction industry has grown dramatically. Even with the pandemic and higher than normal unemployment, the construction industry has continued to grow. According to the Department of Workforce Services, in Aug. 2020, there were 8,400 (+7.4%) more construction industry jobs in Utah compared to Aug. 2019.

“Construction has a profound impact on Utah’s economy, landscape and future, and I’m proud to support Governor Herbert in declaring October as Careers in Construction Month by promoting the value careers in construction, design and engineering bring to the great people of our state,” said Rich Thorn, president and CEO of the Associated General Contractors. “We encourage partners in industry to join us in our campaign #WeBuildUtah, to elevate careers in construction.”

The Utah Architecture, Engineering and Construction (UAEC) Pathways program was introduced by Talent Ready Utah in 2018. The program provides students with opportunities to specialize in one of many construction, design, and engineering careers in Utah. Students learn valuable skills training, earn a guaranteed job interview, and are given the opportunity to intern with employers as high school students.

“As a former construction worker myself, I am grateful for the skills I learned in the industry,” said Val Hale, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. “Careers in Construction month is a great opportunity to raise awareness about the important role this industry plays in our economy.”