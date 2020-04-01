Gov. Herbert: ‘Now is not the time for irresponsible April Fools’ Day jokes’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to a tweet from Gov. Herbert, “Now is not a time for irresponsible April Fool’s jokes.”

Now is not the time for irresponsible April Fools' Day jokes. I am tremendously grateful to our teachers for their tireless efforts to continue educating Utah students — and I'm impressed by the dedication of our students who are learning from home. https://t.co/EeVr0GbbLW — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) April 1, 2020

The tweet shows an image of an article stating “All students to repeat current grade next year, declares Utah Governor Herbert.”

Gov. Herbert says he is tremendously grateful to Utah teachers for their tireless efforts to continue educating Utah students during this time and that he is impressed by the dedication of our students who are learning from home.

He says all rumors about repeating grades are false.