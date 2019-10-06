Gov. Herbert lowers flags in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend and Fire Prevention Week

Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Herbert calls for flags to be lowered in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend and Fire Prevention Week.

In coordination with a presidential proclamation, Gov. Herbert has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America throughout the state of Utah on Sunday.

Governor Herbert released the following statement:

“We are grateful for firefighters who risk and even give their lives to ensure the safety of our communities. We cannot and do not take their sacrifice lightly. Last year, Utah lost Battalion Chief Matthew Burchett, who deployed to California to assist during that extreme fire season. We remember him for his bravery, for his willingness to volunteer to help, and for the love he showed in giving his life in the service and protection of others. God bless all our firefighters, and their families.” Governor Herbert

To read more about Battalion Chief Matthew Burchett click here.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and public grounds until sunset today, October 6th.

