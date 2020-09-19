Gov. Herbert lowers flags in honor of late Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Governor Gary Herbert Saturday morning has ordered the lowering of the US and Utah state flags in honor of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and public grounds starting immediately and until the day of Ginsburg’s interment.
In Gov. Herbert’s statement he called the late justice a “force of nature” and a “true pioneer in every sense.”
Ginsburg who became the court’s second female justice died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.
According the court, Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.